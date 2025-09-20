This weekend is looking good for mid-September standards across South Florida. Saturday and Sunday will both feature a mix of sun and clouds, a chance of showers and a few storms, with highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s.

Taking a closer look at Saturday, we’re expecting a 30% chance of showers and storms, mainly during the day. Northeast winds will bring a nice beach breeze to the area, which means we’ll be dodging fly-by showers off the Atlantic through the day. Best storm chances will stay inland and off the west coast.

Looking ahead to the evening, the Miami-Florida game will kick off at 7:30 PM on ABC. There will be an isolated storm chance for tailgating, but rain chances should taper off during the game. Otherwise, it’ll be warm and humid with temps in the 80s.

The overall set-up looks similar for Sunday. There will be a little extra moisture around during the day so we’re expecting a bit higher rain chance during the day. Highest chances will once again be inland and on the west coast. Otherwise, expect highs back to around 90 degrees.

Looking ahead to next week, an increase in moisture across the Sunshine State will usher in higher shower and storm chances. Highs will be in the 90s and lows in the 70s.

Tropical Update

Gabrielle remains the only storm in the unusually quiet Atlantic Basin. Gabrielle is forecast to become a hurricane as it heads out to sea next week and is not a threat to Florida.

Another tropical wave closer to Africa has a low chance of development as it generally moves westward next week. Computer models don’t do much with it in the short-term but conditions could become more favorable further west. Next name is Humberto.