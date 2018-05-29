Isolated Gusty Downpours

Ex- Alberto is leaving a “tail” of moisture behind and that means we will have a high rain chance on this Tuesday. Look for occasional gusty downpours producing winds in excess of 30 mph moving from the south to the north. Minor street flooding can’t be ruled out.

Drier air filters in on Thursday and that is setting the stage for a nicer weekend. For now, expect steamy sunshine with a Summer-like feel. High temperatures could reach the 90 degree mark! Beach and boating conditions will improve as well. Finally!

As for Alberto, The National Hurricane Center issued the last public advisory at 5 am. However, The Weather Prediction Center will continue issuing advisories since the flood risk is high. Heavy rains from ex- Alberto will be spreading into northern Georgia, the western Carolina’s, and Tennessee today, increasing the flash flooding threat in those areas. In fact, flash flood watches are in effect for a large swath of the south, and even as far north as the Ohio River Valley and central Appalachians. Forecast calls for 2 to 6 inches and isolated amounts of 12 inches over portions of the Florida Panhandle and Alabama.

Look for the "tail" of #Alberto to leave moisture behind and a good rain chance for today. @wsvn @7Weather pic.twitter.com/GAVFMbELsD — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 29, 2018

