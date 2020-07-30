Isaias on way to Hurricane

Tropical storm Isaias is moving over the Bahamas with gusty winds and heavy rainfall. It will continue moving over the area thru the next few days.
Modal Data
The GFS or the American model, place Isaias, between the NW Bahamas and South Florida early Saturday morning as a strong Tropical Storm. With heavy rain on the eastern side.
The European model places a stronger system, a hurricane, near Nassau at the same 9:30 am Saturday time frame. Heavy rain and gusty winds for everyone here.
Side by Side
A good look at where each places the center by Saturday morning. Many things can happen with this system, stay with us for the very latest.
.