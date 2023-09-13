How hot was it on Wednesday? Hot enough for Miami to set a new record, Ft. Lauderdale to tied a record, and Key West to break a hot temperature milestone that had been in the books since the 1800’s! In Miami, the afternoon peaked at 96-degrees (marking the hottest day in September to this point). The previous record was 93º, which was where Ft. Lauderdale landed for the daily high mark. Meanwhile, Key West peaked at 94 and that made for the hottest reading (for the date) since all the way back in 1876! There’s no immediate relief from the hot weather but upcoming heat won’t reach the same level.

There are a few changes in the offing, and they feature higher rain chances. It’ll be a gradual return to wetter conditions. The reason? It boils down to 3 things: weaker high pressure, an approaching front, and a developing low in the Gulf of Mexico. On the weather map, there’s currently a cold front moving off the Eastern Seaboard. It extends southward towards the Florida Panhandle and upper Gulf coast. The front will sag south from Thursday into Friday. It’s a boundary that will “favor Florida” for several days on end. Albeit weak, the front will remain stretched out across the Peninsula as a stationary front for the weekend and early next week. As long as that front holds, much of the area will be in breeding ground for developing rain showers and storms. With more clouds around, temperatures will no longer be flirting with records (but will still feel quite steamy across the region). Heavy downpours will definitely be possible, on a daily basis. Be prepared for rain and storm activity that could slow you down at times. Of course, you may need to seek shelter, too, as storms threaten more areas.

