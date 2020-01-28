Interesting weather

A couple uncommon occurrences just made for interesting conditions close to home! To begin, on Tuesday, a big blanket of fog reached coastal areas during the early morning hours. Then, on Tuesday afternoon, a distant Earthquake in the Caribbean “shook things up” all the way into south Florida! Here’s a look at the Weather Headlines as we head into Wednesday. We may see the return of some fog (which would favor southern areas of Miami-Dade around daybreak). Otherwise, leading up to Super Bowl Sunday, we’re likely to see a period of rain with the best chance coming from Friday afternoon through Saturday.

Getting back to the Earthquake that got everyone’s attention Tuesday afternoon, it was (initially) a 7.7 magnitude quake south of Cuba and northwest of Jamaica. It was a very powerful one and it was followed by additional, significant aftershocks near the Cayman Islands. While it’s not unusual for those spots to experience earthquakes, it’s rare for impacts to be felt into parts of Florida! On Tuesday afternoon, we had numerous reports of buildings swaying and evacuation drills were needed. Fortunately, there were no reports of injuries or damage, being between 400-500 miles removed from the epicenter.

Looking ahead, the Wednesday weather map shows a weak weather system crossing the Gulf of Mexico. A low pressure disturbance will drift across the Florida Peninsula from Wednesday night through Thursday morning with extra clouds and a few brief showers.

Temperatures will remain comfortable and seasonal across the region.

Yet another rainmaker is likely to approach from the west at the very END of the week. It has a decent chance of delivering batches of rain, from Friday into Saturday. Still, Super Sunday looks fantastic with drying arriving!