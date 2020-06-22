INLAND STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE LATER

Lots of sunshine and steamy temperatures to start the first full week of Summer!

Chance of isolated to scattered strong to severe storms possible later today. Most activity will take place around inland areas. A few could make work their way into the Metro/Coastal communities.

HAPPY MONDAY! It is mostly dry now with a few showers sitting off the coast of #Broward & #MiamiDade. Expect isolated to scattered strong to severe storms poping-up mainly inland today. Feeling steamy between 99-106 degrees! @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/X235OrEBcU — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 22, 2020

Storms should start to develop between 2-7 pm. A few could produce heavy rainfall leading to street flooding, gusty winds and small-sized hail. Typical rain chances in place today and tomorrow 30-40%.

STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS- The activity should form around mid-day & grow stronger through the 2-7 pm time frame. Mainly over inland locations. Gusty winds, heavy rainfall & hail possible. Typical rain chance 30-40%. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/uRxeJxuuO5 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 22, 2020

A large batch of Saharan Dust will move into the region late Tuesday through Thursday. This one could bring a thick haze and with those dust particles in the air creating some pros and cons.

Pros: Super colorful sunrises and sunset and often bringing drier conditions. Tropical waves in the Atlantic Basin are also kept in check from organizing!

Cons: Makes for poor air quality. It is a breathing irritant and those with respiratory issues should take the proper precautions.

BATCH OF SAHARAN DUST is keeping tropical waves in check from organizing. It should filter into our region TUE night- THU. A thick haze possible with the dust particles causing super sunrises & sunsets, limited storm chances & poor air quality. @wsvn #flwx pic.twitter.com/dAVvQnL1xB — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 22, 2020

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7