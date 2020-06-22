INLAND STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE LATER

Lots of sunshine and steamy temperatures to start the first full week of Summer!
Chance of isolated to scattered strong to severe storms possible later today. Most activity will take place around inland areas. A few could make work their way into the Metro/Coastal communities.
Storms should start to develop between 2-7 pm. A few could produce heavy rainfall leading to street flooding, gusty winds and small-sized hail. Typical rain chances in place today and tomorrow 30-40%.
A large batch of Saharan Dust will move into the region late Tuesday through Thursday. This one could bring a thick haze and with those dust particles in the air creating some pros and cons.
Pros: Super colorful sunrises and sunset and often bringing drier conditions. Tropical waves in the Atlantic Basin are also kept in check from organizing!
Cons: Makes for poor air quality. It is a breathing irritant and those with respiratory issues should take the proper precautions.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7