INLAND STORMS FOR DADS SPECIAL DAY

Wishing all of the dads out there a wonderful day! Our weekend started rather quiet as far as rain is concerned,…with just a few inland areas seeing showers and thunderstorms Saturday evening. Today our day started a bit more active, especially down in the Keys where many areas were waking up to showers and thunderstorms.
South Florida is still seeing an uptick in tropical moisture lifting from the south. In the upper levels, our steering flow (the winds that steer thunderstorms) is still from the West to Southwest. So with 1) the heat & humidity in the air, 2) the abundant tropical moisture in our area and 3) with a Southwest steering flow, afternoon thunderstorms have continued to favor the East Coast metro areas. And while today we can expect thunderstorms in the forecast again, it will be very scattered to isolated in nature later this afternoon.
So while we are on topic, let’s talk a little bit about what we can expect for Dad’s special day. Today we will once again enjoy a mix of sun and clouds. There will be a lot of dry time throughout the day, but there will also be some wet times across our area….especially our inland areas where sea breeze storms are forecast to develop. So if you have any outdoor plans with dad, be sure to have that rain gear with you just in case you encounter any showers or thunderstorms while you are out and about. Our temperatures today will also be reaching into the lower 90s across many areas. With that humidity in place, temperatures across many spots in South Florida (including the Keys) will be feeling like the 100s! The good news is that today will NOT be a washout.
Looking ahead, it looks like rain chances have the possibility to drop a bit with some drier air moving in. This weekend has been a transitional period for us and now we will also be eyeing some dryer air (Saharan dust coming off of Africa) that has made its way across the Atlantic and could possibly reach our area here throughout the work week. If that dust actually does hold together AND if it actually makes it here to South Florida, it could actually lower our rain chances significantly through the upcoming week. Of course that isn’t to say that it won’t rain and that there won’t be any thunderstorms in our area. After all we are in the rainy season! However with a lot of dry air in place, showers and thunderstorms will have a more difficult time to actually develop, which could be in our favor.
Speaking of Saharan dust making its way across the Atlantic…it is very evident offshore and even appears to have reached areas of the Eastern Caribbean. It has helped keep any tropical waves in check! So while the first month of the Atlantic Hurricane season comes to an end, the National Hurricane Center feels confident that no tropical development is expected over that areas. The only area they are watching is an area of low pressure off of the Southeastern U.S. coastline that will remain offshore and poses no threat to land here in the U.S.