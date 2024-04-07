Some quick weather changes are ahead for our new week as we continue to enjoy the rather pleasant conditions this weekend, but that will quickly change by Thursday when South Florida is set to experience a brief bout of hot and humid conditions ahead of another front Friday.

Unlike Saturday when there was hardly a cloud in the sky, expect times of sun and clouds this Sunday as an ocean breeze — wind off the water — returns. This wind won’t be too strong today but it will turn breezy to eventually windy as the week progresses through Thursday.

High temperatures this Sunday will be similar as yesterday, reaching the low 80s at most locations, which is very seasonable for this time of the year.

Low temperatures tonight won’t be as cool but widespread readings in the mid to upper 60s are forecast across our mainland locations and low 70s across most of the Florida Keys.

That will set the stage for similar daytime temperatures on Monday courtesy of that increasing beach breeze.

The Partial Solar Eclipse is also happening this Monday for South Florida, and viewing conditions are looking fine. It won’t be a cloudy day but it also won’t be completely sunny. The main concern is for low-level clouds blowing onshore, which could obstruct the view in some locations while other areas should be able to see the eclipse fairly clearly.

If you are traveling across the country, parts of the Midwest and Northeast are forecast to have the best viewing conditions for the Total Solar Eclipse.

Back here in South Florida, temperatures will gradually rise to the mid 80s and lows into the 70s by Wednesday with that building breeze as high pressure continues to track farther away from Florida to the east.

The heat then peaks Thursday with highs approaching 90F until the next front arrives by Friday, dropping temperatures closer to average by next weekend.