INCREASING RAIN CHANCES THIS WEEKEND

Happy Saturday south Florida!

After a nice, quiet start to the morning we’ll warm into the low to mid 80s this afternoon.

Nice day ahead with warm temps in the low to mid-80s and light winds. Spotty showers will be around this afternoon with increasing rain chances this evening and tonight. A cold front brings rounds of rain to our area Sunday.@wsvn #flwx pic.twitter.com/U7WVSKUHi1 — Felicia Combs (@FeliciaCombs_) March 16, 2019

It will be a nice boating day but if you’re headed to the beach do be careful, a risk for rip currents continues.

A risk for rip currents continues at area beaches today, swim carefully! pic.twitter.com/1wo128JOFl — Felicia Combs (@FeliciaCombs_) March 16, 2019

Rain chances will increase a bit this afternoon but will be highest this evening and early tonight. An approaching cold front will increase rain chances for St. Patrick’s Day as well. It won’t be a wash out but scattered showers are expected on and off throughout the day.

Umbrella Weather Ahead!

Rain chances increase this weekend and into next week as the weather pattern becomes more unsettled. pic.twitter.com/msFB9oguNm — Felicia Combs (@FeliciaCombs_) March 16, 2019

Rain chances remain elevated with cooler temperatures next week.

Have a safe and happy weekend!

Meteorologist Felicia Combs

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.