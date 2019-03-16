INCREASING RAIN CHANCES THIS WEEKEND

Happy Saturday south Florida!
After a nice, quiet start to the morning we’ll warm into the low to mid 80s this afternoon.
It will be a nice boating day but if you’re headed to the beach do be careful, a risk for rip currents continues.
Rain chances will increase a bit this afternoon but will be highest this evening and early tonight. An approaching cold front will increase rain chances for St. Patrick’s Day as well. It won’t be a wash out but scattered showers are expected on and off throughout the day.
Rain chances remain elevated with cooler temperatures next week.
Have a safe and happy weekend!
Meteorologist Felicia Combs
