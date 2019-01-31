In transition

We’re transitioning to milder temperatures as the week winds down. The recent cold wave was the second longest of the season, wrapping up late Wednesday night. It’s worth noting, Ft. Lauderdale was able to add another 40-degree low to the list, recently. As it stands in January, we’ve had roughly half the nights in the 50’s (if not 40’s). While historically it’s our coldest time of the year, average lows in south Florida should be ranging from the lower to middle 60’s!

Much of the state is seeing another push of clouds. These were spreading more extensively across southern areas by the end of Wednesday. Heading into the late week, additional clouds from both the east and the west will be invading the region.

The end of the week will also turn wetter. We’re expecting areas of rain as early as Thursday morning as a more easterly air flow gets established.

Rain showers will become more numerous near the coastal locations Friday. Additionally, a low pressure disturbance from the Gulf of Mexico should contribute to more moisture lifting our way. The disturbance could trigger a few thunderstorms, too, from Friday afternoon through Saturday. Looking ahead to Super Bowl Sunday, a drier trend should take over. Warmer air will also make a comeback with highs close to 80-degrees.