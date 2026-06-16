South Florida is feeling extra steamy these days. It’s a big taste of summer still a few days ahead of summer’s official start.

Strong sunshine gave way to late day cloud cover (Monday) as shown above. At the peak heating, mid-afternoon, Miami brushed up against a record high! Officially, the city came up 1-degree short of reaching a record high. It was a sizzling 95-degrees with the heat index over 100°! Throughout much of the day, coastal and metro areas in Miami-Dade and Broward were under a Heat Advisory. More heat alerts could emerge on other days this week, too.

Here’s a look at the Tuesday weather map (below). It’s a similar setup with unsettled conditions brewing again.

Our steamy pattern takes shape around persistent High Pressure over the western Atlantic. It’s a moist flow with light winds arriving mainly from the south. With the daytime heat and Sea Breeze boundaries, we’ll watch for developing storms into the afternoon hours. While “scattered” these future showers and storms could pack a punch. They may include frequent lightning and torrential rainfall that could lead to street flooding. This is very common in June which tends to be one of our wettest months. June also means the beginning of Hurricane Season. In the Tropics now? There’s possible activity in the future. As such, the NW Gulf is being monitored by the National Hurricane Center. At issue is a Disturbance over Mexico that could move over the warm Gulf waters during the midweek. The highlighted area (below) shows where tropical development is possible. It’s a “medium chance” for a depression or storm to form off the coast of Texas or Louisiana. The timing? Conditions might be conducive from Wednesday through Thursday. Regardless, intense rainfall is likely across the upper Gulf coast in the coming days (maybe 10-inches of rain)!

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