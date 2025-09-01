For the time being, most of Florida is dealing with wet and unsettled weather. There are several culprits for this “chaotic” weather pattern not the least being a steady supply of tropical moisture. Couple that with and old and tired front over the state and you have high rain and storm potential.

Labor Day will be a wet holiday across the region, especially by mid-day and during the afternoon (lingering into the evening). With the general steering flow from the west, activity will tend to begin near the Florida Keys and southwest Florida, Monday morning. Then, more clouds and showers will spread eastward with times of storms. Don’t be caught without a plan to move indoors if your holiday involves outdoor activities. We’re calling for a high chance for rain (70%) and downpours could come on suddenly.

