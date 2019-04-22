In a holding pattern

Pleasant spring weather is in place. Here’s a look at the mild readings from Monday, including Ft. Lauderdale, Miami and Key West.

Earth Day featured a nice amount of sunshine, too. Late into the day, just a few patches of clouds were over Biscayne Bay.

Quiet conditions are related to high pressure that extends over a large area. Early in the week, there are 3 core areas of the high. Eventually, they’ll consolidate into one smaller (and weaker) high, east of Florida.

On Tuesday afternoon we’ll see similar temperatures with a better breeze near coastal areas.

Looking ahead, rain returns to the forecast as early as Friday. Scattered showers are expected (as shown here in this long range forecast model). As you might suspect, we’ll also have to tangle with higher humidity values.