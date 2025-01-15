A cold front crossed through early Tuesday and has since unleashed cooler temperatures to start our Wednesday.

Much of mainland South Florida is waking up to temperatures in the 50s while the Florida Keys have generally dropped into the low to mid 60s.

More of the same is ahead the rest of this week as South Florida is placed in a holding pattern. High pressure will be the main feature in place off to our north, thus feeding in a northerly wind at night and onshore wind during the day. At the same time, a couple additional fronts will just miss us off to our north and east.

These features will work in conjunction to provide wakeup temperatures near 60F and highs in the mid 70s from now through Friday.

For our Wednesday, expect sunshine giving way to increasing clouds for the afternoon.

Then additional clouds will be common Thursday into Friday as an area of low pressure over the Gulf of Mexico tracks closer, located off to our southwest. Just enough moisture could flow in leading to some spotty showers but the main effect from this low will be the cloud cover.

Our weather pattern then changes for the weekend. A stronger cold front being pushed south by an Arctic air mass behind it will track toward the US East Coast Saturday into Sunday, drawing warmer air into South Florida over the weekend.

With a bit more moisture being pulled in, a few showers will be possible over the course of the weekend, especially by Sunday.

Then the front pushes through by Monday, leading to pleasant conditions again for early next week. Temperatures should drop behind the front for us but significant cooling is not expected.