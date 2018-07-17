In a heat wave

It’s the hottest time of the year and recent temperatures have reflected that, and more! You probably noticed it being hotter than normal across south Florida. It’s also been consistent enough heat that we can call it a south Florida heat wave! We’re currently at the western fringe of the big Bermuda high that covers the Atlantic. It’s because of that, that we have a southerly air flow with steamy air spreading out of the tropics. The same type of air will hold throughout the rest of the week. Will everything about this pattern stay the same? Probably not, as we head into Wednesday and Thursday. We’re keeping tabs on a batch of drier air that will attempt to spread into Florida from the Bahamas and eastern Cuba. The arrival should limit rain and storm chances especially over the Keys. As for the rest of south Florida, we’ll still have shallow moisture that can lead to storms, but more “stray” in coverage. As the weekend draws near, we can look for scattered downpours along with plenty of summertime heat and humidity. The tropics remain quiet.