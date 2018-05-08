In a break

We’re in a nice “weather window of time” and back to quiet conditions. The change comes as a weak front drifts away from Florida. It’s the same front that brought a lot of clouds and several rain bands into the region. As the boundary weakens across the Bahamas and the Atlantic Ocean, high pressure is filling the void. For the moment, a large area of high pressure is rebuilding from the north and west. With the high nearby, south Florida will have stable air limiting our rain potential. The drier times should hold through most of Thursday. Then, there’s a likely chance to get a moisture surge. Deeper moisture, out of the tropics, could overspread the area keeping the threat for rain and storms through the upcoming weekend. Stay tuned.