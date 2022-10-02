The clouds became very stubborn Saturday afternoon after a sunny start we experienced and on Sunday it should be the opposite. Expect mostly cloudy skies with an isolated shower and some mist in the morning, then drier and improving conditions for the afternoon with clouds breaking up to sunshine. This should allow for temperatures to warm up to the mid to upper 80s, which is a degree or two below average.

We turn cooler Sunday night thanks to fewer clouds and a northwest wind. Most locations will wake up Monday morning with temperatures in the low to mid 70s but some locations could see the upper 60s!

Monday and Tuesday will be very beautiful days to kick off the new week. Both days will feature sunshine paired with a few passing clouds and typical temperatures into the upper 80s at most locations. Humidity levels will also remain rather low for this time of the year — at least compared to the oppressive humidity that dominates the summertime in South Florida.

Humidity will creep back up for the second half of the week however as a front is expected to stall out near or over South Florida. This will cause a shift in the winds, from the north early week to the east late week. That will draw in moisture from the Atlantic, but with a 10-20 mph breeze coming off the water showers are forecast to be isolated with rain chances at a 30-40 percent chance.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is still monitoring a tropics wave south of the Cape Verde Islands. This wave has a high chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm later this week over the open waters of the Atlantic.