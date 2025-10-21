Our current weather doesn’t feel “at all, like fall” south Florida. Higher humidity has returned with above average temperatures. Our Monday afternoon highs even flirted with 90-degrees (Miami and Ft. Lauderdale officially peaked at 88º).

A weak Fall Front has made it as far south as Lake Okeechobee, before running out of steam and stalling. The boundary is forecast to fall apart from Tuesday into Wednesday with very little temperature difference. Despite it remaining warm, humidity levels should decrease during the midweek. That will be key to getting nicer, overall. The drying will also lead to more clearing. Sunshine looks like it will win-out (especially Wednesday). As you begin making plans, be aware that beach and boating activities could still face challenges as winds surge higher.

Strong High Pressure will expand across the Eastern United States for the second half of the week. For us, it’ll be the source for breezy, and occasionally gusty, days later in the week. As the onshore flow gets stronger there may be just enough moisture to send a few, fast-flying showers off the ocean waters. At this point, we’re calling for a 20% rain chance to close out the work week.

