Ian is now a tropical storm as it moves slowly Northeast through Central Florida. It is still expected to produce strong winds, heavy rains, and storm surge across portions of Florida, Georgia and eventually the Carolinas.

On the forecast track, it will exit the East-Central coast of Florida later today and approach the Carolinas on Friday as strong-end tropical storm.

Coastal water levels continue to go down gradually along the West coast of Florida. However, there is a danger of life-threatening storm surge today through Friday along the coasts of Northeast Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina.

Residents are urged to follow advice given by local officials.

Nearly all of the heavy rains are located to the North over Northeastern Florida with widespread, life-threatening catastrophic flooding, and major record river flooding set to continue today for some areas of Central Florida.

On the back side of Ian, winds will remain elevated and result in a scattering of showers from time to time today across South Florida. Winds will stay gusty, but fall below tropical storm levels, and generally be on the order of 25-30 mph. The wind flow out of the Southwest as Ian pulls away Northeast will continue the threat for life-threatening coastal flooding along Collier and Mainland Monroe coasts (especially at high tides).

Now that change in wind direction should gradually take away the coastal flooding threat along the East coast starting today. Therefore, improving conditions with winds subsiding on Friday with a low-end rain chance as drier air moves into the area just in time for the weekend. If we manage to see any showers, they will be isolated. Lower humidity on tap for Saturday!

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7