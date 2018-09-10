Hurricane Season peaks!

This is it. The official peak of hurricane season is here (and, yes, by the looks of things, the activity is right on time)! For the first time in the 2018 season we now have 3 hurricanes: Florence, Isaac, and Helene. Each will take decisively different tracks! Florence is the only hurricane that’s making an approach toward the United States. The region at great risk? It’s from the southeastern states to the Middle Atlantic. The latest trends suggest sudden strengthening (to a major hurricane) early this week. Also, Florence will likely make impacts from South and North Carolina to, possibly, points northward. Forecast “model guidance” that helps determine the track continue trending more north and (unlike earlier) they no longer suggest a deflecting turn. Landfall timing with Florence will likely be late Thursday, although that could be extended if the system slows down upon approach of land. Meanwhile, Hurricane Isaac is still over a thousand miles from possible land, the Lesser Antilles. Isaac will move westward toward the Caribbean Sea as the week continues. Finally, Hurricane Helene is near the Cape Verde Islands and is not likely to ever threaten land areas because of a projected northward turn. Locally, south Florida is facing a typical late summer weather pattern for the week ahead. High pressure is rebuilding. East to southeast winds will return, albeit very light, and the inland moving sea breeze will generate scattered daytime storms. These are less likely near the coast and will continue drifting toward the Everglades. Having said that, a few random rain showers will be possible off the Atlantic during the nighttime and morning hours.