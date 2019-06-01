HURRICANE SEASON IS OFFICIALLY HERE

Happy June, South Florida!

The 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins today and as we have seen in the past, we don’t officially need to be in the middle of the season for tropical systems to form (as we saw with Subtropical Storm Andrea during the month of May). With that said…we are currently watching a broad area of low pressure near the Yucatan Peninsula for tropical development. As this system drifts Westward in the days to come, gradual development is possible especially once it moves over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Regardless of development, heavy rainfall is expected for much of Southern and Coastal Mexico. Luckily for us, this system will have no direct impact on South Florida.

Meanwhile closer to home, rain is desperately needed across some spots. While the weekend isn’t expected to be a washout, showers will slowly return to the forecast and it looks like it will return as early as today (about time right?).

South Florida has been undergoing changes last few days although it hasn’t been quite obvious. The high pressure system over the Atlantic has begun to break down and is pushing farther into the Atlantic. As a result, winds have already begun to veer out of the South Southeast AND wind speeds have decreased since earlier this week. This has allowed temperatures to warm up while allowing humidity to slowly creep back into the forecast. Winds will veer a bit more out of the South, which will help temperatures warm even more AND will allow moisture to creep back into the forecast in the days to come.

Isolated showers return to the forecast on Saturday while afternoon high temperatures hover at about or just above 90 degrees. Of course, with more humidity in place, temperatures will begin to feel much warmer than the actual temperature. It is finally beginning to feel like Summertime in South Florida (which by the way the start of Meteorological Summer officially begins today).

As the weekend progresses, more moisture moves back into the forecast. So while isolated showers are possible for the start of the weekend, South Florida could see a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms developing by the end of the weekend and for the start of the upcoming work week. With some dry air still in place in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere, some of the storms could be on the stronger side Sunday afternoon.

As showers slowly return to the forecast, a warming trend will continue through the weekend and with higher humidity in place, heat index values across some spots could easily soar into the 100s! So let’s remember to keep hydrated in the days to come because afternoons in South Florida are about to become less comfortable!

