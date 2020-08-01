Hurricane Isaias Nearing South Florida Coast Tonight

Good morning, South Florida!
All eyes are on Hurricane Isaias today as it continues to move toward the east coast of Florida. Impacts will be felt late this afternoon/ this evening into the overnight hours.
Here are the latest watches and warnings currently in effect:
Here is the latest as of the 8 a.m. advisory:
Isaias maintains its strength as a category 1 hurricane and continues to inch closer to Florida.
Isaias should be making its closest approach to the Broward County/Miami-Dade county area into the overnight hours. We are out of the cone, but impacts will be felt well away from the center of this system.
Broward county will have the greatest impacts, especially coastal areas with winds gusting over 50 mph and a slight chance of hurricane-force winds.
Miami-Dade will have tropical-storm-force winds, but slightly weaker than Broward county. Hurricane-force winds are not expected in Dade.
