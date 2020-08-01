Hurricane Isaias Nearing South Florida Coast Tonight

Good morning, South Florida!

All eyes are on Hurricane Isaias today as it continues to move toward the east coast of Florida. Impacts will be felt late this afternoon/ this evening into the overnight hours.

Here are the latest watches and warnings currently in effect:

A HURRICANE WATCH is in effect for coastal Broward County. A TROPICAL STORM WARNING is in effect for all of Broward County and coastal/metro Miami-Dade County. A TROPICAL STORM WATCH is in effect for inland Miami-Dade County. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/b2FBxcdSrA — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 1, 2020

Here is the latest as of the 8 a.m. advisory:

8 A.M. ADVISORY: Hurricane #Isaias is near eastern Andros Island and is expected to approach the southeast coast of Florida later today into early Sunday. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/oAw9qnTv10 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 1, 2020

Isaias maintains its strength as a category 1 hurricane and continues to inch closer to Florida.

A closer look at the forecast cone shows that Hurricane #Isaias will be making its approach toward the coast of South Florida later tonight into tomorrow overnight. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/0pQ26HlV8i — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 1, 2020

Isaias should be making its closest approach to the Broward County/Miami-Dade county area into the overnight hours. We are out of the cone, but impacts will be felt well away from the center of this system.

Here's what you can expect in BROWARD county today. The greatest impacts will be felt in coastal Broward county, where there is a slight chance of hurricane-force winds. Further inland (west of I-95), wind gusts will be slightly weaker, but still tropical-storm force. #7weather pic.twitter.com/9uqw6UocLe — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 1, 2020

Broward county will have the greatest impacts, especially coastal areas with winds gusting over 50 mph and a slight chance of hurricane-force winds.

Here's what you can expect in MIAMI-DADE county today. Tropical-storm-force winds will be likely, but slightly weaker than winds expected in Broward county. Expect impacts to begin this afternoon into overnight hours. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/22gMuKWd5C — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 1, 2020

Miami-Dade will have tropical-storm-force winds, but slightly weaker than Broward county. Hurricane-force winds are not expected in Dade.

