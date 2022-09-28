(WSVN) - Hurricane Ian over the Gulf of Mexico continues to rapidly intensify. As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, maximum sustained winds are approaching Category 5 strength with winds up to 155 mph. The center of the storm is projected to make landfall between Fort Myers and Sarasota this afternoon, where up to 12-16 feet of storm surge is forecast, but impacts will span far away from this center.

Across South Florida, times of rain will continue this Wednesday as bands with heavy showers pivot across the region courtesy of Hurricane Ian. This rain could pose the risk of flooding, with a Flood Watch still in effect across Miami-Dade and Broward Counties until 8 a.m. Thursday. An additional 2-4 inches with isolated totals of up to 8 inches of rain is forecast across mainland South Florida and the Keys.

Across the rest of the state, there is a rare “High” risk for flash flooding in place across much of South Florida where some locations could receive a storm total of more than 2 feet of rainfall.

Winds are another concern across South Florida. A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect across Miami-Dade and Broward Counties and the Florida Keys until further notice.

Sustained tropical-storm-force winds (39+ mph) are forecast to overspread across South Florida late-morning, lasting throughout the afternoon as the storm moves northeast. Conditions will first improve across the Florida Keys by this evening, then overnight tonight across Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. In addition to the sustained winds, gusts could continue to reach 30-60 mph. This could lead to isolated power outages and downed tree branches.

Across the Florida Keys, storm surge remains a concern. A Storm Surge Warning is in effect across the lower Keys, including Key West and the Dry Tortugas. This is where there is the danger for life-threatening storm surge, with up to 3-5 feet of inundation forecast. Across the middle and upper Keys, a Storm Surge Watch is in effect for up to 2-4 feet of inundation.

The tornado threat continues today as well. Following likely tornado touchdowns and damage Tuesday evening in parts of Broward County, a Tornado Watch remains in effect for Miami-Dade and Broward Counties until 5 pm Wednesday. This means conditions are favorable for tornadoes to form. If any tornadoes do develop, they will likely be brief and can come with little warning time.

NEW TORNADO WATCH issued for South Florida until 5 pm.



This includes Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. The Florida Keys are no longer included in this watch.



This means conditions are favorable for tornadoes to develop thanks to Hurricane #Ian. pic.twitter.com/zyWKBgrssy — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) September 28, 2022

Tomorrow, conditions will improve across South Florida with mostly sunny skies and only a spotty shower expected. It will remain breezy at times until winds relax by Friday as Hurricane Ian travels farther away.

Ian is forecast to make landfall as a Category 4 storm in southwest Florida this afternoon, then will move northeast across central Florida through Thursday, bringing strong winds and heavy rain across this part of the state.

The center of Ian could then remerge back over water, this time over the Atlantic Ocean, on Friday as a tropical storm. If this happens, it could make a second landfall on Georgia or South Carolina on Friday. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for this region as well, with strong winds, heavy rain and storm surge all expected.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.