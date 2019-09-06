HURRICANE DORIAN MOVING AWAY FROM THE MID-ATLANTIC STATES

It has been a busy week tracking Hurricane Dorian!

After making landfall in Cape Hatteras, North Carolina this morning AND after days of battering the Southeastern Coast of the United States, Hurricane Dorian is now offshore about 330 miles SSW of Nantucket, Massachusetts as a Category 1 hurricane. Not only has it finally weakened but it has finally gained speed, racing NE across the Atlantic at 24mph. Watches & Warnings have been issued for issued as far north as Canada, as Dorian is forecast to bring hurricane-force winds to Novia Scotia.

As if 1 hurricane that has already caused destruction in the Bahamas & the United States wasn’t enough, Tropical Storm Gabrielle also remains over the Atlantic. And although it is forecast to become a hurricane at some point this weekend, Gabrielle is expected to remain over the open waters of the Atlantic as it moves towards the NW across the Northern Atlantic.

Elsewhere in the Tropics, we are keeping a close eye on 2 areas that have the potential for development within the next 2-5 days. One area of low pressure in particular (the area closes to the West coast of Africa) has a higher chance of development. Little, if any, development is possible this weekend but as it moves westward across the Atlantic, conditions could become a bit more favorable for development and a tropical depression *could* form by the middle of next week. This will be an area that we will have to watch closely through the next 2 weeks.

Closer to home, high temperatures across some South Florida spots on Friday afternoon tied AND beat old records. And it looks like these steamy conditions are set to continue for the upcoming weekend. The reason? Low rain chance & a Southwest wind will do it every time! After a steamy & mainly dry start to the day, forecast high temperatures on Saturday afternoon should reach the mid 90s once again. Near-record highs expected yet again across some South Florida spots.

And not only are temperatures forecast to near records Saturday, but also heat indices will soar into the 100s during the afternoon. So let’s limit significant time outdoors and remember to keep hydrated as steamy conditions continue through Sunday. South Florida could see a stray shower Saturday afternoon a weak front washes out across South Florida.

A mostly dry & warm weather pattern continues through the start of next week. Then a strengthening high pressure system will help tighten the pressure gradient, allowing for winds to turn breezy by the middle of next week. Rain returns to the forecast for the second half of next work week.

