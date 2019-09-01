Hurricane Dorian expected to turn

Powerful Hurricane Dorian continues to impact the NW Bahamas as a category 5 system.

South Florida will have indirect effects from the hurricane, Monday and Tuesday.   This will happen as Dorian spins offshore (probably about 50 to 100 miles away from the coastline).

Here’s a look at destructive Hurricane Dorian raking across the Bahamas, late Sunday.

Already, parts of south Florida have been getting a few rain squalls.   Watch for sudden tropical downpours over the next couple days.

The latest forecast cone has Dorian heading north and gradually weakening (but still threatening several other spots).

 

