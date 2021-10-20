King Tides return to our area. This is due to the pull of the moon on the world’s oceans. Extra high, high tides, will take place in the morning again in the evening. It will lead to pesky coastal flooding in low laying areas.

On Wednesday evening, the Hunter’s Moon will take place. So called as in the early part of the 20th century farmers would utilize the extra light provided by the full moon to do some extra hunting. It will rise around 7 pm. It will look nice, unfortunately the brightness of the full moon will hamper viewing of the Orionid Meteor Shower.

Seasonal Countdown

Here’s a quick look at the days left until the following important seasonal dates.