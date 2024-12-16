Happy Monday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a nice weekend as we continue our final preparations for the holidays. South Florida saw some changes this past weekend as temperatures began to climb into the lower 80s but more so showers returned to the forecast once again both Saturday and Sunday. This broke a streak of dry weather across many South Florida locations that lasted for well over a month. This morning, South Florida saw similar conditions with scattered showers continuing to push through the area from time to time. The breeze was already stronger at times.

Today South Florida can expect the on and off showers to continue. And while the day will not be considered a washout, these on-again and off-again showers will continue to be a nuisance more than anything. Afternoon high temperatures will remain a few degrees above average as many South Florida locations reach into the lower 80s once again. And while wind speeds are slowly beginning to subside compared to last week and this past weekend, it will still be breezy with stronger wind gusts up to 20-25mph at times across South Florida.

Looking ahead, one thing will be consistent with the weather across South Florida this week and that seems to be the scattered showers returning on a daily basis. A push of moisture in the Atlantic will be moving near South Florida and since our wind pattern is off of the Atlantic, it will occasionally tap into some of that moisture and bring it in our direction. So South Florida can expect showers to remain in the forecast through at least the middle of the work week before more changes are underway. At the end of the week, two fronts will bring changes our way. On Thursday a weak front could reach South Florida and finally wipe away the moisture and humidity late in the week. Then finally a reinforcing shot of cool air will bring our temperatures down again into the 50s for the first official weekend of winter (which begins this upcoming Saturday.

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

