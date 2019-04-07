HUMID AND BREEZY SUNDAY

Good morning south Florida!

It’s a muggy start to our Sunday morning with lows in the mid and upper 70s. We’ll warm up quickly today with highs in the mid 80s which is a bit above average.

It will feel very warm thanks to high humidity. Rain chances are low with only a stray shower chance thanks to high pressure in control of our weather. Winds will be breezy and skies partly cloudy. If you’re heading to the beach a moderate risk of rip currents continues thanks to an onshore breeze.



For Monday more of the same but possibly a degree or two warmer for some of the area.

Winds become more south southeasterly Monday and remain breezy adding to the mugginess of the day. Rain chances are still low. By Monday night the weather will start to become more unsettled and marine conditions will worsen.



A cold front approaches and slowly moves south through Florida Tuesday. This front will increase our chance for rain and storms.

A cold front will increase our rain and storm chances on Tuesday into Wednesday.

The bad news other than that…it won't even cool us down (sigh)…Highs remain in the mid to upper 80s all week. pic.twitter.com/aZ4i9f2tTo — Felicia Combs (@FeliciaCombs_) April 7, 2019

Tuesday will still be warm ahead of the front with highs reaching into the mid and upper 80s. Hazardous boating conditions can be expected.



Some rain will linger around into Wednesday as well as cloud cover. Temperatures won’t cool much behind the front with highs on Wednesday in the mid 80s.

Winds quickly become southeasterly again warming us back into the mid and upper 80s to round out next week. Isolated to scattered showers are in the forecast Thursday through Saturday.

Have an awesome Sunday!

-Meteorologist Felicia Combs

