Happy Monday, South Florida!

The hottest week of the Summer is ahead. We can expect heat alerts each day, record highs will be in jeopardy, and we could flirt with 100 degrees on Tuesday.

A heat advisory has been issued for Miami-Dade and Broward counties. The heat index is forecast to soar up to 110 degrees this afternoon. Please stay cool and hydrated!

The heat will only worsen on Tuesday with highs flirting with 100 degrees and a record could be broken each day through Wednesday.

If you’re looking to escape the heat, good luck. A gigantic heat dome is dominating the southern United States.

Over 73 million Americans are under heat alerts today.

It will feel like the triples from Florida all the way to Texas this afternoon.

Looking ahead, our highs will “cool” back down into the lower-90s by the end of the work week. Unfortunately, we don’t see any big rain chances down the line to help cool us off.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

All is quiet in the Atlantic. Dry air, wind shear, and saharan dust are dominating the basin as Super El Nino flexes its muscles. I don’t expect any tropical development over the next seven days. The next name on the list is Dolly.