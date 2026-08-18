Happy Tuesday, South Florida!

We will continue to bake in record breaking heat with highs approaching 100 this afternoon. A heat advisory has been issued for Miami-Dade and Broward counties as the heat index soars up to 112 degrees this afternoon. Please remember to stay cool and hydrated.

We have the potential to hit 100 degrees in Miami later today. Its very rare but not unprecedented.

Either way, we will be near-records everywhere this afternoon.

The good news is the heat will begin to break starting tomorrow as higher rain chances return to Florida. Rain chances will stay higher through the end of the week which will help “cool” us down to into the lower 90s.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

The Atlantic remains unusually hostile for August with dry air, wind shear, and saharan dust dominating the basin. I don’t see any signs of tropical development for the next seven days.