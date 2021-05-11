Hotter to Wetter Weather Pattern

South Florida our pattern is turning hotter and wetter. Computer models insist on a front moving into South Florida and increasing our rain chances from Wednesday through Saturday morning. Temperatures will hover around 90 degrees in the afternoon (average high is anywhere between 83 to 86 degrees). The air will become unsettled ahead and therefore, in the afternoon scattered to numerous showers and storms are likely to develop.

The National Weather Service is suggesting that with repeated rounds of rain, flooding could be an issue, in spots. Also, storms capable of producing gusty winds and lightning can’t be rulws out. This front will bring temperatures back closer to average values over the weekend, but lingering moisture likely sticks around since the front will be located across the Florida Straits until it fizzles early next week.

Have the rain gear on hand South Florida, Rainy Season officially starts Saturday, May 15th!

The front that will ramp up our rain chances is stuck across portions of Texas and stretches into the Mid-Atlantic states.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7

