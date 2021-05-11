Hotter to Wetter Weather Pattern

South Florida our pattern is turning hotter and wetter. Computer models insist on a front moving into South Florida and increasing our rain chances from Wednesday through Saturday morning. Temperatures will hover around 90 degrees in the afternoon (average high is anywhere between 83 to 86 degrees). The air will become unsettled ahead and therefore, in the afternoon scattered to numerous showers and storms are likely to develop.

The National Weather Service is suggesting that with repeated rounds of rain, flooding could be an issue, in spots. Also, storms capable of producing gusty winds and lightning can’t be rulws out. This front will bring temperatures back closer to average values over the weekend, but lingering moisture likely sticks around since the front will be located across the Florida Straits until it fizzles early next week.

Have the rain gear on hand South Florida, Rainy Season officially starts Saturday, May 15th!

HOTTER Temperatures expected this afternoon as highs climb to near 90 degrees. Isolated morning showers possible, drier in the afternoon with a developing inland storm. Waterspouts could form around South Florida local waters. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/jntNfjtgpE — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 11, 2021

The front that will ramp up our rain chances is stuck across portions of Texas and stretches into the Mid-Atlantic states.

Isolated strong to severe storms capable of producing large hail & damaging wind gusts possible across parts of the southern Plains into the Southeast. Heavy rains may cause flash flooding into the Lower Mississippi Valley through Wednesday. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/QFDSj7Ij8Z — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 11, 2021

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7