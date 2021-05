A front is sliding slowly south across the State. It will draw in some tropical heat and humidity. Models are suggesting that some spots in South Florida could reach 90°, average temp for this time of year is the mid 80s.

As the front nears South Florida by Thursday & Friday, the atmosphere should be loaded with moisture , and the front should help squeeze it all out.

Chances for rain are forecast to go up by the end of the work week. We may still see a storm or two by Saturday.