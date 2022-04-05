Drier air is filtering in along warmer winds out of the South leaving rainfall chances low through Wednesday.
By Thursday, winds switch from the South to Southwest and that will make temperatures soar to near-record breaking values. The forecast high for Miami is 91 degrees.
This is all attributed to a cold front that models insist will clear the region Friday and bring South Florida cooler air for the weekend. Ahead and along the front, a few showers and maybe even a storm possible. Temperatures should drop overnight into Saturday in the low 60’s with highs closer to average in the low 80’s.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7