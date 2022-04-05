Drier air is filtering in along warmer winds out of the South leaving rainfall chances low through Wednesday.

Little to no rainfall is expected in South Florida today into tomorrow, with only a 10-20% rain chance. pic.twitter.com/aUCkqRsr4D — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) April 5, 2022

By Thursday, winds switch from the South to Southwest and that will make temperatures soar to near-record breaking values. The forecast high for Miami is 91 degrees.

We heat up ahead of a front with highs near 90F but then "cool" down behind it, which will include a nice drop in humidity pic.twitter.com/U9Qa9QfyLr — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) April 5, 2022

This is all attributed to a cold front that models insist will clear the region Friday and bring South Florida cooler air for the weekend. Ahead and along the front, a few showers and maybe even a storm possible. Temperatures should drop overnight into Saturday in the low 60’s with highs closer to average in the low 80’s.

Rain chances increase with an approaching front Thursday and Friday but we will experience relief from the heat and humidity by the weekend in South Florida. pic.twitter.com/kmAN7w9H1e — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) April 5, 2022

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7