Quiet to start in South Florida with temperatures will get much hotter late week. In fact, this will be the hottest stretch so far of 2024.

Forecast highs for Miami:

Thursday- 90, Friday- 91 and Saturday- 93.

Some records especially in Key West will be in jeopardy.

National Outlook

Today a MAJOR SEVERE WEATHER OUTBREAK possible for parts of the Southern/Central Plains. SPC has issued the highest level for widespread severe weather between Kansas and Oklahoma.

Long-track tornadoes, large to giant hail, and damaging winds are likely this afternoon into the evening (worst possible time).

Texas could still experience scattered severe weather, especially for Northern sections this time around.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7