The current heat streak stands at 12 days (and it has plenty of life left in it). Since February 15th, our south Florida temperatures have been “springing” to levels more typical of May. Guess what? Even before we turn our calendars to March, it’s going to get even hotter.

On Sunday, Miami reached 87 (one degree shy of the record that dated back to 1897). We’ll see similar highs on Monday. Then, on Tuesday, a stronger wind from the SW will set us up for an even stronger sizzle. We’re forecasting a high of 89-degrees, while many areas will likely reach 90-degrees for the first time since last fall! As we start March, there’s nothing to curb our temperatures back right away. Strong and persistent high pressure, centered over the Bahamas, will have us getting well into the 80’s on a daily basis. When could this stubborn pattern finally break? Some of our forecast models show high pressure breaking down and retreating into the upcoming weekend. That should allow a front to settle into south Florida (even though it’s expected to be a weak one). At this point, only minimal cooling seems reasonable. Temperatures may come down 5-degrees, or so, based on current guidance and forecast models. Still, it won’t be quite as hot! Stay tuned.

