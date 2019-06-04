Hot with storms (inland)

These are typical times for south Florida in early June. With plenty of heat and humidity, we find unstable air for developing storms. At this point, storms are favoring areas that are well inland.

On Tuesday afternoon, pockets of heavy rain with thunderstorms were popping up, as shown on the included radar image. Concerns of lightning, hail and strong wind gusts all came from the more intense storms. Clearly, these favored inland locations and a few severe storm warnings were necessary for central Broward County and interior Miami-Dade.

Our current weather pattern is seasonal since we’re a few weeks into the South Florida Rainy Season. Occasionally wet conditions are expected (at least in spots) on a regular basis.

Through the rest of the midweek we can expect “average” doses of rain with mainly scattered activity. Looking ahead, there’s an expectation for a moisture surge and potentially more numerous showers and storms later in the week. The extra rain and batches of storms will come as our upper steering winds veer more out of the west and southwest, by Friday. That should push more tropical air our way including higher humidity values.