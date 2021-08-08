Happy Sunday, South Florida!
Today, expect more widespread storms this afternoon & ‘feels like’ temps near 100 degrees. Tomorrow will be slightly drier, but typical scattered storms are still expected. We continue with a typical chance into Tuesday, as the summerlike pattern persists.
Another hot and stormy day is ahead! Keep an umbrella with you.
More storms are ahead next week! Today will be a bit wetter than yesterday, and most of the upcoming work week will feature typical storms chances each day. By Friday, wetter times are expected.
In the tropics, an area of low pressure near the Cape Verde Islands that we were previously watching for the possibility of development no longer has a chance for growth due to strong upper-level winds and cool waters. Showers associated with it have diminished.
An area of low pressure over the Atlantic has a chance of possibly becoming a depression over the next few days as environmental conditions are expected to become a little more favorable for development.
Another area of low pressure slightly further west also has a chance of developing and could possibly become a tropical depression as it moves W/NW.
Have a great rest of the weekend!