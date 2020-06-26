Hot Weekend

Saturday and Sunday will see above average temperatures with mostly dry conditions and the possibility of hazy skies. The haze may happen due to the proximity of a huge plume of Saharan Dust set to move in across Central & Northern Florida.
Friday was a stifling day with many areas reaching the low to mid 90s and Heat indices were in the low 100s. A heat advisory was issued for the western suburbs of Miami Dade County.
Next 7 Days
Temps will still hover beyond typical values this weekend. They are expected to high through next week. By Wednesday, we should see a bit more in the way of afternoon cooling showers.
Saharan Dust
While one plume of dust should start to fade away across the Gulf & Southeast states, another one will enter the Caribbean. We will see how close this one gets by next week.
We’ll be watching