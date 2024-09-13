The daily dose of downpours will continue into this weekend and even into next week while temperatures hold steady with highs hovering in the low to mid 90s.

A Heat Advisory is in effect again today this Friday from 10AM to 6PM for peak feels-like temperatures up to 107-111F.

Expect morning sunshine, then scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the early to mid afternoon hours. It should then turn drier with a gradual clearing of the clouds during the evening.

On Saturday, it will be a fairly similar story with morning sunshine then afternoon storms. Winds will be very light out of the west, making it feel extra hot.

Not much changes on Sunday either, although showers and storms could start a bit earlier, which will add more clouds into the mix from time-to-time.

Heading into the first half of next week, unfortunately moisture will linger while an upper low remains parked over the southeastern US, both of which will fuel the daily possibility for midday/afternoon thunderstorms.

In the tropics, there are still two areas to watch for potential tropical development, neither of which are a concern to South Florida.

There is also Tropical Depression Seven over the open waters of the eastern Atlantic Ocean that is forecast to strengthen into Tropical Storm Gordon soon.