Hot week with helpful breeze coming

It’s even hotter than usual across south Florida as we begin winding down the month of September. Combine that with fewer clouds and showers, and there’s limited relief from the heat.

Again, on Tuesday, Miami and Ft. Lauderdale reached 90-degrees. An ocean breeze will remain on the light side through the middle of the week before increasing steadily. With the onshore pattern intact we’ll need to account for an occasional downpour. So far this week, moisture levels have been rather minimal, but we’ll access a bit more as the week continues. Rain chances will hover around seasonal levels (30% to 40%) so anything we see will tend to be scattered, not widespread. The upcoming set up only involves a minor difference by the weekend. As a front stalls north of Florida and high pressure builds over the Atlantic, we’ll see wind speeds increase between 15 and 20 mph. Stronger gusts will also be possible in this breezy pattern heading into the upcoming weekend. These winds will bring slightly higher seas and some marine hazards will likely linger for several days. That means the rip current threat will likely be “high” and boating conditions will be less than favorable. Choppy waters should be expected to continue into early next week. In the tropics, as of this writing, there are no classified systems. Earlier in the day the former Subtropical Storm Leslie began breaking apart. Over the next few days, the National Hurricane Center will watch a couple areas that include the remnants of the former Kirk (advancing westward with possible impacts near the Lesser Antilles by Friday).