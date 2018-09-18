Hot Tuesday

South Florida we have another hot day underway and it should be mostly dry. Rain chances are between 20-30%. Therefore, no cooling showers from the heat expected in the afternoon. Feels like temperatures will range between 100-106 degrees, so make sure to grab extra bottles of water to stay hydrated!

Most of the models show that rain chances will go up by the end of the week. This is due to an upper-level low set to move in from the Bahamas increasing the moisture in the air. Scattered to numerous storms possible Friday through Sunday as the upper-level moves slowly into the Gulf of Mexico and high pressure builds in from the Western Atlantic Ocean.

Reminder: Fall starts Saturday night and our first full day will be on Sunday.

Grab extra bottles of water! Temperatures will feel hotter this afternoon into the triple digits. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/EaCQWgdcfN — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 18, 2018

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7