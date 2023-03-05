It’s only March, but air conditioners are humming! On Saturday, most places across south Florida faced the hottest temperatures of the year, so far. Miami reached 89-degrees (just one-degree from a record high) and the hottest reading since last fall (in November). The heat was due to a southwest wind flow allowing temperatures to surge. Had it not been for the presence of some early-day cloudiness, we would have seen many more places hit 90, on Saturday. Reports indicate that Pompano Beach and West Kendall were among the locations that did reach the 90-degree mark.

Heading into Sunday, you may detect a small difference by the afternoon. Winds will veer out of the east and that will provide a little more comfort with ocean air and beach breeze. Overall, it will be a bright and beautiful day. Temperatures will warm into the middle 80’s and area beaches will likely be packed. Be aware that the onshore flow will elevate the rip current risk along the Atlantic beaches.

The weather map shows a weak and stalling front draped across central Florida for a little bit longer. The front has already begun to lose steam and will gradually fizzle-out over the next 24-hours. Quiet weather days will hold to start the work week, Monday and Tuesday, before minor changes arrive Wednesday. During the middle of the week, two things actually change: First, moisture levels increase (slightly). Second, another front will move into the state. This next front may even work in combination with added moisture to bring a few showers into the general area. Since we’ve been without rain for many days, any showers that arrive would be helpful. Even though we’re not expecting much coverage, showers will be possible Wednesday through Thursday, followed by more drying, again.

