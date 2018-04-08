Hot times are back

Air conditioners are humming again across south Florida! Steamy air is arriving out of the tropics and we’re feeling the return of extra heat and humidity. On Saturday, both Ft. Lauderdale and Miami reached 88 degrees (while Hollywood, West Kendall and Oakland Park hit 89). We didn’t make it into the record books, but these readings were well above the average (which is in the lower 80’s). As the new week begins, not only will we be watching for more soaring temperatures, but the radar will be worth monitoring, too. Areas of rain have been flaring up south of a Florida front. The boundary is weakening into central portions of the state as of this writing. The front is expected to approach Lake Okeechobee, or drift just south of the location, before stalling out from Sunday night into Monday. Regardless of where that happens, the heat will hold. Daytime highs will continue to flirt with 90-degrees at least until the middle of the week. Looking ahead, the most interesting time of the week for “active weather” appears to be Tuesday and Wednesday. At that point, the same front will get another push back into our area. Upper winds should move the front toward the Straits over time, with drier air following (minimal cooling, as well). Until that drier air makes a comeback, look for the potential of passing showers and some heavy downpours at times. Thunderstorms may also make for problematic weather, especially late Tuesday into Wednesday.