Hot & Sunny with Isolated Rain Chance

Good Sunday morning, South Florida!

It was another warm and sunny start to our morning.

Good Sunday morning, South Florida! It's another beautiful start to the day, with mostly sunny skies. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/RXAie2EIua — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) April 19, 2020

Today, expect drier conditions than yesterday with lots of sunshine and temperatures near record highs. We can’t rule out the chance for a stray shower later on this afternoon.

Today, expect drier conditions than yesterday with lots of sunshine and temperatures near record highs. We can't rule out the chance for a stray shower later on this afternoon. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/HMa4LqScft — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) April 19, 2020

Here’s your day planner for today, Miami. Enjoy safely!

A front on the way will bring us rain chances starting Monday night into Tuesday. Drier air filters into South Florida by Wednesday, leaving us with clear skies. Rain chances ramp up again by the second half of the week.

A front on the way will bring us rain chances starting Monday night into Tuesday. Drier air filters into South Florida by Wednesday, leaving us with clear skies. Rain chances ramp up again by the second half of the week. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/m1SSmEY6h4 — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) April 19, 2020

Here’s your 7-day forecast, South Florida.

Have a great day, South Florida!