Hot & Stormy

Westerly winds brought the hottest day so far this year to Miami.

A frontal boundary over Central Florida prompting the westerly airflow will also continue to stir up scattered showers and storms for the rest of the daytime hours on Wednesday. Once nighttime falls, expect spotty showers to stick around through early Thursday morning.

Our eyes will be on an upper low developing over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico. This feature will pull nearby tropical moisture across the Sunshine State through Saturday.

Expect the heating of the day to bring late morning through evening showers and storms each day with the bulk of the moisture inland. The storm hazards will be anytime downpours, frequent lightning, small hail and wind gust up to 40 – 50 mph.

By early next week, the upper low will weaken along the northern Gulf. High pressure will strengthen over the Western Atlantic bringing easterly winds back to So Flo. Expect to see scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms mainly concentrated over inland areas.

TROPICS

A few weak waves either dry or producing moderate showers as they drift west. No cause for concern. There are no areas of interest for tropical development over the next 5 days.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.