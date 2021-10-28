Wednesday saw Miami reach record heat with a high of 90°, tying the previous record from 1997. More is forecast for Thursday.

We are also monitoring a front that should arrive late Thursday or early Friday with a chance for some storms. Some could be strong with gust winds and even spawn a tornado. Keep it tuned on-air or on-line for the latest. Once the front has moved through, expect windy conditions thru the weekend with lows in the mid to upper 60s and highs in the low to mid 80s. With little humidity present, it will feel nice for trick or treating.