High pressure continues to be locked in across South Florida, while a cold front stalls over the Southeast with the active weather stays well North. Therefore, South-Southeast winds will continue here with above normal temperatures and mainly dry conditions. Temperatures in some areas could reach 90 degrees in the afternoon hours.

A weakening cold front is set to work its way down the Floriday Peninsula on Wednesday and reach South Florida. This will be our best chance out of the entire weak to see a few showers and maybe even a thunderstorm.

Once it arrives, it will stall to the South as high pressure builds across the mid-Atlantic states to increase winds out of the Northeast and bring some relief from the heat with highs going into the low 80’s starting Thursday. There will also be lower humidity.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7