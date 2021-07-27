South Florida look for scattered inland storms to develop with the daytime heat today, but some will drift toward the Metro and Coastal areas due to light winds. By tonight, an upper-level low moves in from the Bahamas drawing in a slot of drier air that will exit throughout the day. Moisture on the backside should build in by the afternoon, which means there will be enough fuel to see scattered showers and storms once again.

Heat safety- Highs will soar into the 90’s with feels like temperatures in the 100’s, so drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks, dress in light colors that don’t absorb the heat of the sun and if you can, avoid the midday sun.

SCATTERED STORMS and steamy temps will be in the forecast each day this week. An upper level low to our south may add to our rain chance, but nothing out of the typical is expected. Some days will feel like 100 degrees due to humidity. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/cE6bqUqHNY — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 27, 2021

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7