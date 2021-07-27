South Florida look for scattered inland storms to develop with the daytime heat today, but some will drift toward the Metro and Coastal areas due to light winds. By tonight, an upper-level low moves in from the Bahamas drawing in a slot of drier air that will exit throughout the day. Moisture on the backside should build in by the afternoon, which means there will be enough fuel to see scattered showers and storms once again.
Heat safety- Highs will soar into the 90’s with feels like temperatures in the 100’s, so drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks, dress in light colors that don’t absorb the heat of the sun and if you can, avoid the midday sun.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7