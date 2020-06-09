Hot, Muggy, with a Stray Storm

It was a steamy day across the Keys on Tuesday with heat indices, or feels-like temps, in the 100s in spots.

When there is too much humidity in the air, it makes temperatures feel that much hotter, that is known as the heat index. You can expect more of the same on Wednesday.

Wednesday morning may see a couple of coastal showers with a stray storm but SSE winds should push the moisture west with the best chance for storms over the Everglades and into SW Florida.

Chances for rainfall increase a bit on Thursday, as some tropical moisture slides back into South Florida before dropping by the end of the week. A better chance for gray skies and downpours sets up for the weekend.

In the Tropics

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of low pressure East of Bermuda with a very low chance for growth. It should fade away in a few days. No worries with this one. Four other tropical waves are moving West across the Atlantic Basin. A huge plume of Saharan Dust is impacting the nearest one to West Africa. The other three have some rain activity ranging from very light to heavy. That’s all that’s expected from them,