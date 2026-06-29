South Florida is kicking off the week with hotter temperatures, lower rain chances, and plenty of sunshine before a wetter pattern returns later this week.

High temperatures this afternoon will climb into the low to mid 90’s, with heat index values approaching 105 degrees in some locations. While no Heat Advisory is currently in effect, Moderate to Major HeatRisk continues across much of the region. If you’ll be spending time outdoors, stay hydrated, take frequent breaks, and avoid prolonged exposure during the hottest part of the afternoon.

The arrival of drier air associated with a Saharan Air Layer will help limit storm development today. Most of the east coast metro will remain dry, while the best chance for scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms will be across the interior and Southwest Florida. Any storms that develop could produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and localized heavy downpours.

This quieter weather won’t last long. A weak front approaching Florida will allow deeper tropical moisture to return beginning Tuesday, with the highest rain chances expected from Wednesday through Saturday. Afternoon and evening storms will become more widespread, especially inland, before some activity drifts toward the metro areas later in the day.

Today in the Tropics

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a weak area of disturbed weather off the Southeast U.S. coast. A broad area of low pressure could develop over the next couple of days as it drifts South and West, but environmental conditions are only marginally favorable. Development chances remain low at just 10% over the next two and seven days.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7